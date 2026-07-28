Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri legally drops his last name

The daughter of actor Tom Cruise and actress-model Katie Holmes has legally dropped her father’s surname, according to voter registration records.

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Suri Cruise, 20, legally changed her last name to Noelle, People reported. Noelle is her mother’s middle name.

Noelle currently attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, when she was a freshman at the school in October 2024, according to the magazine.

Page Six was the first outlet to report the news.

Cruise and Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006, married in November 2006 and divorced in 2012, according to People.

Rumors of Noelle dropping her father’s last name originally made headlines in June 2024, The Mercury News reported. At the time, Cruise missed his daughter’s graduation from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City.

She used the name “Suri Noelle” when she graduated, according to the newspaper.

That same weekend, Cruise was seen attending a Taylor Swift concert in London at Wembley Stadium, People reported.

In September 2013, Cruise filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against In Touch and its owner, Bauer Publishing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The publication reported that the “Top Gun” actor had “abandoned” his daughter because Holmes would not raise her in the Church of Scientology, The Mercury News reported in 2024.

In his deposition, Cruise said he never “cut Suri out of my life -- whether physically, emotionally, financially or otherwise.”

A source told Page Six that Noelle dropped her father’s surname because she wants her “own identity” and to “start fresh at college.”

Pennsylvania courts confirmed to the publication that residents must register to vote using their legal name.

Noelle did not file a name change in Pennsylvania but may have done so in New York before she left for college, Page Six reported.

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