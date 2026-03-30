Tiger Woods arrested: Here is timeline of golf great’s vehicle incidents

Once again, Tiger Woods’ golf drives on the course have been overshadowed by his driving off the course.

The 15-time PGA Tour major champion was arrested on March 27 in South Florida, accused of suspicion of driving under the influence. The incident occurred in southern Martin County shortly after 2 p.m. ET, TC Palm reported.

The accident happened near Woods’ home on Jupiter Island and occurred several days after he made his first tournament appearance in more than a year, WPBF reported. In Tuesday’s TGL finals, Woods’ Jupiter Links GC team lost to the Los Angeles Golf Club in the indoor competition.

Friday’s rollover crash is not the first time that Woods, 50, has been involved in incidents involving his vehicle. Here is a look at four major incidents, including Friday’s crash.

2009: Isleworth

In the early hours of Nov. 27, 2009 -- the day after Thanksgiving -- crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant and tree outside his Isleworth home, located near the city of Windermere in Central Florida, approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Orlando.

His first wife, Elin Nordegren reportedly pulled Woods from the vehicle, according to Sports Illustrated. No charges were filed, but over the next few weeks, reports of Woods’ alleged extramarital affairs effectively ends his marriage, The Associated Press reported. He also lost several endorsements and spent 45 days in a clinic.

2017: Palm Beach Gardens

On May 29, 2017, Woods was discovered unconscious behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz at about 3 a.m. ET in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Authorities said the vehicle had two flat tires on the driver’s side, Sports Illustrated reported. The vehicle’s brake lights were on and the right blinker was still operating when police arrived, according to USA Today.

According to a police report, Woods “had extremely slow and slurred speech.” Results of a toxicology report revealed that Woods had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in his system, the newspaper reported.

The accident occurred a month after Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery -- his fourth operation on his back.

Woods was arrested and charged with DUI. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to a plea deal in which his DUI charges were dropped, Sports Illustrated reported.

2021: California

On Feb. 23, 2021, Woods suffered his most serious accident in a vehicle. He was involved in a single-car crash near Los Angeles while on his way to a photo shoot. Authorities said Woods lost control of his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV at about 7:12 a.m. PT, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Police said Woods was traveling between 84 mph and 87 mph on a coastal road that had a speed limit of 45 mph.

Woods suffered open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg and significant trauma to his right ankle, the AP reported. Doctors inserteda rod, screws and pins to stabilize Woods’ leg.

Investigators did not seek a warrant for a blood test, adding that there was no evidence of impairment or intoxication, according to Sports Illustrated. No charges were filed.

2021 crash: Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on a California highway in 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

2026: Jupiter Island

Woods was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on Friday after crawling out of his rolled-over vehicle on Jupiter Island after 2 p.m. ET, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a news conference.

The sheriff said that Woods swerved to avoid a turning vehicle in a 30 mph speed zone, TCPalm reported. The Rover hit the other vehicle and slid down the road before rolling over, the sheriff said.

Budensiek said Woods was taken to the Martin County Jail, where he was charged with suspicion of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a drug test.

Police said that Woods was not under the influence of alcohol, as his breathalyzer test registered a 0.00, USA Today reported. But deputies determined Woods was impaired; Woods refused to submit to a urine test, according to the newspaper.

He was released shortly after 11 p.m. on March 27.

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