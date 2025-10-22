Still no winner: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $680M

You still have a chance to become a multi-millionaire.

No one matched all of the numbers and the Mega Ball in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers were 2-18-27-34-59 and Mega Ball 18.

One ticket matched five numbers and had a three-time multiplier, so they won $3 million.

Eleven people matched four numbers and the Mega Ball, winning between $20,000 and $100,000 depending on their multiplier.

The next drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m.

The jackpot is estimated at $680 million with the cash option of $318.2 million.

0 of 13

© 2025 Cox Media Group