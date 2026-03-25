Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles opens first restaurant

HOUSTON — While airport travelers are battling long lines nationwide, gymnastics star Simone Biles is hoping to attract a line of customers to her new restaurant, which officially opened in Houston on Tuesday.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist was inside George Bush Intercontinental Airport to celebrate the opening of Taste of Gold, the Houston Chronicle reported. Biles was accompanied by her family as she introduced her “upscale cafe” to Terminal A.

Houston’s airport has had some of the longest wait times for passengers trying to catch flights, CNN reported. But Biles, 29, who grew up in the Houston area, is hoping her restaurant can ease the stress for travelers.

“As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to partner with Athlete Playermaker Group to help create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” Biles said in a statement. “Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football or any sport, or just hungry for something yummy before or after your flight, I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts over my career.”

The restaurant displays decorations inspired by Biles’ career and serves sandwiches, salads and shareables, the Chronicle reported. That includes her favorite “Simone’s Skewers,” with chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetable options; and dessert, according to KHOU. .

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