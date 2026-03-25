YouTube, Meta found liable in social media addiction trial

Tech giants Meta and Google were both found liable for a woman’s social media addiction in what was being called a landmark lawsuit.

Reuters said the case heard in Los Angeles was bought by a 20-year-old woman who became addicted to social media when she was younger because of its attention-grabbing design.

The jury said that the platforms harmed her with features that were addictive and hurt her mental health, The New York Times reported.

The companies have to pay $3 million in compensatory damages for pain and suffering. Meta has to pay 70% and YouTube is responsible for 30%, the Times reported.

The jury came to its decision after a month of testimony from the woman identified as Kaley or KGM in court documents, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Adam Mosseri. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan was not called to testify, the AP reported.

Deliberations lasted a week before the jury reached its verdict.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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