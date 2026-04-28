State visit: King Charles III visits White House

King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun the first full day of their state visit to the U.S. to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

They arrived on Monday afternoon.

The king and queen arrived at the White House amid gray skies and off-and-on rainy weather, The Associated Press noted.

Several dignitaries were seen on the grounds of the executive mansion, including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Rep Jared Moskowitz, members of the cabinet, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, CNN reported.

Trump and the king inspected the troops before a “pass in review” on the South Lawn.

The ceremony, according to CNN, dates back to the 18th century. It is the highest diplomatic honor by the U.S. to a visiting head of state.

The king will travel to the U.S. Capitol later this afternoon for his 3 p.m. ET address to a joint session of Congress. It is the first time a British monarch has spoken at the Capitol since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991.

The day will end with a state dinner at the White House later Tuesday evening.

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