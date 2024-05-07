Trending

Security guard wounded in shooting outside Drake’s mansion in Toronto

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Drake

Drake's mansion: Authorities investigate outside the Toronto mansion of rapper Drake on Tuesday. (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TORONTO — A security guard was seriously wounded outside the Toronto mansion of rapper Drake early Tuesday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Inspector Paul Krawczyk said he could not confirm whether Drake was home at the time of the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m., The Globe and Mail reported. Krawczyk told reporters that police were in contact with Drake’s team, whose members were cooperating with law enforcement officials, according to the newspaper.

The guard, who was not identified, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, The New York Times reported. Krawczyk said the suspects fled in a vehicle and are still at large. He added that the shooting had been captured on video, according to the newspaper.

The shooting occurred outside the gates in front of Drake’s 50,000-square-foot mansion on Park Lane Circle in the Toronto’s North York neighborhood, also known as Bridle Path, the Times reported.

Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Graham, has recently sparred publicly with California rapper Kendrick Lamar in a series of “diss tracks,” The Guardian reported.

Over the past week, the two rappers have aimed serious, unproven allegations against each other, according to the Globe and Mail. They range from domestic assault to the fathering of a secret child, and even to the use of Ozempic, a weight-loss drug, the newspaper reported.

Lamar’s most recent track, “Not Like Us,” features a satellite image of Drake’s mansion in Toronto, according to The Guardian. The song, which taunts Drake and his associates as “certified pedophiles,” is currently topping the charts globally and in the United States on streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, the Times reported.

Krawczyk was asked if the feud between the rappers was a factor in the shooting, but he said it was too early to discuss a motive although investigators were aware of the bad blood.

A publicist representing Drake declined to comment, the Globe and Mail reported.

Image 1 of 19

Photos: Drake through the years Here are some memorable photos of rapper Drake through the years. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!