Season of giving: Taylor Swift donates millions to organizations

Taylor Swift is living up to the spirit of giving, donating money to organizations around the country.

Feeding America was among the groups that benefited from Swift’s generosity, posting to Instagram that the singer gave the organization a $1 million gift.

About 14% of homes in the U.S. have food insecurity, Purdue University researchers found, CBS News reported. Feeding America said that they have seen lines longer for assistance than the amount of food available.

It wasn’t the only group that Swift apparently donated to before Christmas.

She also gave $1 million to the American Heart Association, ABC News reported.

That donation was made in honor of her father, Scott, who had cardiovascular disease and had quintuple bypass surgery over the summer.

American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown said the donation “will create lasting change far beyond its financial value,” ABC News reported.

“Her family’s experience with cardiovascular disease is all too common, affecting nearly half of American adults,” Brown said. “Her commitment to supporting her father will make so many others aware of the need to take their own heart health seriously, strengthen prevention efforts, and improve controllable risk factors — ultimately helping more people live longer, healthier lives.”

Swift has not made a statement about the donations, CBS News reported.

