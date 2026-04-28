Shakira ‘deeply saddened’ after concert worker dies during stage assembly for Rio concert

RIO DE JANEIRO — Four-time Grammy Award-winner Shakira said she was “deeply saddened” after a worker died while helping to assemble the stage for the Colombian singer’s upcoming concert in Brazil.

Police said the worker, Gabriel de Jesus Firmino, died on Sunday after he was crushed by two stage elevators when the equipment was activated by another worker, The Associated Press reported.

The company that operates the stage is under investigation for alleged non-compliance with workplace safety regulations, according to the news organization.

Shakira, 49, is set to perform on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro in an event that has attracted millions of tourists and fans to watch free concerts at Brazil’s Copacabana Beach, Reuters reported.

Previous headliners for Todo Mundo no Rio have included Madonna and Lady Gaga, according to USA Today.

Lady Gaga’s performance last year reportedly drew 2 million fans, the AP reported. It was the largest audience the singer has performed for, according to the news organization.

“I am deeply saddened for the family, friends and colleagues of Gabriel de Jesus Firmino, a local worker who lost his life yesterday at the site,” Shakira said in a statement. “My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.”

“The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon tragically claimed the life of a professional working on the assembly of the show’s structures,” Todo Mundo no Rio said in a translated statement on social media.

“It is a sad thing that this happened,” said singer Anita Costa, 41, who walked past the stage on Monday. “But the concert should go on.”

0 of 25

©2026 Cox Media Group