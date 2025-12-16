Rob Reiner death: What happened before director, wife were killed

More details are coming out surrounding the hours before actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Reiner, were killed in their home.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Rob Reiner and the couple’s son, Nick, got into an argument at a party at comedian Conan O’Brien’s home.

Partygoers said the younger Reiner was acting strangely during the event.

TMZ reported it was a “very loud argument.” The couple left shortly after, the gossip site said.

One unnamed source told People magazine, “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous.”

Actress Jane Fonda had been with the Reiner family on Saturday, E! News reported.

She wrote on Instagram, “I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy. I am reeling with grief. Stunned.”

The couple was found in their home by a family member, officials said. People reported it was one of their three children, daughter Romy.

They also have an older son, Jake Reiner, according to E! News.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday for medical aid.

Los Angeles Police said in a news release, “As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were victims of homicide.”

NBC News and The Associated Press reported that they died from stab wounds.

Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with his parents’ deaths and “booked for murder,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said, according to the AP. He was first held on a $4 million bond but is now being held without bail. The district attorney gets the case on Tuesday to determine how to proceed.

Police have not released a motive, the AP reported.

Rob Reiner also had an adopted daughter, Tracy Reiner, with his ex-wife, Penny Marshall. She said she saw her father the day before he died.

0 of 44

©2025 Cox Media Group