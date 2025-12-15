Rob Reiner death: Celebrities, politicians react

The entertainment and political worlds were rocked when news of the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, broke.

The couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called his death devastating for the city.

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” she said in a statement. “An acclaimed actor, director, producer, writer, and engaged political activist, he always used his gifts in service of others.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and his wife were heartbroken, CNN reported.

“Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as ‘The Princess Bride’ to ‘A Few Good Men.’ His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger,” the governor said in a statement posted to X.

But it wasn’t just his films that Reiner had an impact.

Newsom said in the statement, “Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights — from taking on Big Tobacco to fighting for marriage equality to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works.”

“Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity,” he added.

The family of “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which read,

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.’”

Kathy Bates, who starred in Reiner’s 1990 Stephen King film “Misery,” released a statement to the entertainment news outlet in which she said she was “absolutely devastated” by the news.

“I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life.”

Cary Elwes, who starred in Reiner’s “The Princess Bride,” simply wrote on X, “No words...” and a black and white photo of their empty director’s chairs from the set of the film.

Monty Python’s Eric Idle wrote on X that he had spoken to Reiner on Saturday for more than an hour.

Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad's in 1975. He was telling me about fiming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and… — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) December 15, 2025

James Woods called him a good friend on X despite their political differences.

Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event. https://t.co/eL1lurqyzV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 15, 2025

Screen Actors Guild president, actor Sean Astin, wrote in a statement, “Rob Reiner is one of the most significant figures in the history of film and television. The impact he made on American culture simply can’t be overstated.”

Paul Feig called Reiner “my true hero.”

One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oDn1FW1vqb — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 15, 2025

Former President Barack Obama wrote on X, “Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people — and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.”

Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called the Reiners her “dear friends” on X.

Rob Reiner's work has impacted generations of Americans. The characters, dialogue, and visuals he brought to life in film and television are woven throughout our culture. Rob loved our country, cared deeply about the future of our nation, and fought for America's democracy.



Rob… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 15, 2025

Rep. Nancy Pelosi called their deaths devastating.

The news of a deadly assault on Rob and Michelle Reiner in their home is devastating. It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 15, 2025

I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2025

#RIPRobReiner Our careers and lives intersected often over the decades from Rob writing the pilot script for Happy Days and then as we each shifted from acting careers into directing and producing. He proved to be a superlative filmmaker, a supportive colleague and at all times… — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 15, 2025

💔😢

Heartbreaking news of #RobReiner & his wife Michele. RIP.



In 2003, I had the honor to work w/ Mr. Reiner on the project, "Declaration of Independence." I was already a massive fan, but his class & kindness made me admire & love him even more. What a huge lost for all of… pic.twitter.com/6cQCT4b9Wm — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) December 15, 2025

OMG THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS! IM SO SORRY 4 ROB & HIS WIFE, & THEIR CHILDREN & THE WHOLE REINER FAMILY! ALL I CAN SAY IS IM SHOCKED & SADDENED, BUT I #LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED! #RIPROBREINER Rob Reiner, ‘Stand by Me’ Director The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/lHYrlMQ5U5 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 15, 2025

Without The Princess Bride (one of my all time favorite movies) there is no The Book of Life. Gracias for the endless inspiration, Maestro Rob Reiner. Your legend, like your films, will outlive us all. pic.twitter.com/NqA4BYXb0S — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) December 15, 2025

I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone.



We lost one of the few good men.



RIP, Rob Reiner. pic.twitter.com/HuwVaECCVN — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) December 15, 2025

