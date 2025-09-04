Recall alert: URMYWO baby loungers recalled due to suffocation, fall hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 23,000 URMYWO baby loungers.

The CPSC stated that the loungers do not meet the standard set for infant sleep products, as their sides are too short, they have an enclosed opening at the end, and the pad is too thick. A baby can fall out of the lounger, become entrapped or suffocate.

The lounger also does not have a stand, so it poses a fall hazard.

They came in a “grey feather” style that was grey fabric with feathers printed on it. The lounger was made of a foam sleeping pad with padded bumpers.

They were sold on Amazon from January 2024 to April 2025 for between $30 and $50.

“URMYWO” and “Model No: UMCZC01AE” can be found on labels on the loungers’ sides.

If you have one, you should stop using it and contact Pomona for a refund.

You should cut the sleeping pad and the lounger sides, take a photo of the destruction and send it to the company by email to get the refund.

For more information, email Pomona.

