Recall alert: Good Brain Tonic pulled off shelves due to possible botulism

The manufacturer of Good Brain Tonic has recalled all bottles of its product over the potential of botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, company officials said on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Liquid Blenz Corp. of Rockville Center, New York, said it was recalling all codes of Good Brain Tonic.

The product was sold nationwide in retail stores and online, the FDA said.

Liquid Blenz Corp. Recalls Product Due to Possible Health Risk https://t.co/B3R10HZxep pic.twitter.com/g4BQ2OjiDn — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) April 14, 2026

Good Brain Tonic was sold in 16- and 32-ounce amber bottles with a plastic cap, according to the recall notice.

No illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said.

The potential for botulism was discovered through tests by the Cornell Food Venture Center and by field testing by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.

According to the FDA, botulism can create multiple symptoms, including weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble speaking or swallowing. Consumers who may be experiencing these symptoms should seek “immediate” medical attention, the agency said.

Consumers who bought the product in the 16- or 32-ounce bottles should return it to the point of sale for a full refund, the FDA said.

Customers with questions can contact Liquid Blenz at 516-608-8826, according to the agency.

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