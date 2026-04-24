Recall alert: Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbons recalled over undeclared walnuts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — French Broad Chocolates PBC announced that it is recalling some of its Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection after some of the confection product had the potential to contain undeclared walnuts.

The company, based in Asheville, North Carolina, announced the recall in a news release posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The recalled products were distributed between April 14 and April 20, 2026, the FDA said. They were packaged in paper boxes and were sold in French Broad Chocolate retail stores in Asheville. The candy was also sold online at frenchbroadchocolates.com in 41 states, including Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington.

French Broad Chocolates PBC Recalls Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbons Due to Undeclared Walnuts https://t.co/tJmmUeyAJy pic.twitter.com/rW5kusnw24 — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) April 24, 2026

The products were packaged in 6-, 12- and 24-piece boxes with batch numbers 260414 and 260417, the FDA said.

People who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to walnuts could experience serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the agency.

On April 20, 2026, the company was notified by a team member that there was a labeling error on Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection’s tasting notes insert that failed to name a tree nut allergen. In this case, the allergen was walnuts.

The Walnut Fudge bonbon, which contains walnuts, is incorrectly identified in the printed tasting notes included with the product. The Walnut Fudge and Peach Cobbler bonbons are switched in the guide, which means a consumer relying on the printed materials could mistakenly consume a nut-containing piece.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers with a tree nut allergy who have purchased these products should return them to the point of sale for a full refund or discard them, the company stated in its release.

Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at support@frenchbroadchocolates.com or 828.252.4181, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

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