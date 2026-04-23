Recall alert: 50K adjustable dumbbells recalled

Thousands of adjustable dumbbells have been recalled because the plates can come off the handle while they’re being used, and could cause someone to get hurt.

The recall affects 50,000 FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select 5-52.5lbs Adjustable Dumbbells, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

They are model 8361 with serial numbers KK23288361 through KK23388361 and KK207608361 through KK21347836 only.

The model and serial numbers are on the side of the storage tray.

They were sold at Walmart stores and online from January to November 2024 for about $100 each.

There have been more than 115 reports of the weight plates dislodging during use. Six people were hurt with injuries ranging from broken toes, bruises, contusions and lacerations.

If you have the recalled dumbbell set, you should not use it and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free replacement dumbbell and tray. You will need to write “Recalled” with permanent spray paint or marker, register for the recall online, and then dispose of it once registration is confirmed.

For more information, contact Tzumi Electronics by phone at 866-363-2237, email or online.

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