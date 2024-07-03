Recall alert: 39K hair dryers recalled over shock, electrocution hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 39,600 hair dryers.

The CPSC said the Tideway High-Speed Hair Dryers do not have an “immersion protection device.” By not having one, the dryer could shock or electrocute someone if it is plugged in and falls into water.

The hair dryers come in white with gold on the handle and “Tideway” printed on it. They have a color-changing LED ring that indicates temperature settings. They were sold online from November 2023 through March 2024 for about $170, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled hair dryer, you’re being told not to use it and contact Tideway Shop for a replacement.

The dryers should be unplugged and then have their cords cut. You should take a photo proving that the hair dryer is unusable and send it to the company by email. The replacement hair dryer will be sent once the company gets the photographic proof of the destruction. The recalled hair dryer can be thrown away.

For more information, call Tideway Shop collect at 209-267-4999 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can also visit the company’s website or reach it by email.

