Recall alert: 3.2M grill brushes recalled; wire bristles can break, be ingested

While grill season is nearly upon us, you’ll need to check the brush you use to clean it, as the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of millions of grill brushes.

The CPSC said that 3.2 million metal wire bristle grill brushes were recalled because the bristles can come off the device, stick to the grill or food, allowing someone to digest them.

The bristles can then cause serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

There have been at least 38 reviews stating that bristles have come off, with four people swallowing the metal pieces and needing medical treatment to remove them from their throat or digestive tract, the CPSC said.

The grill brushes have either plastic or wood handles and are between 12 inches and 21 inches long.

Only the following brushes are part of the recall:

Model 6277 with 12″ black plastic handle with red ring showing Weber logo, sold from 2021 to 2026

Model 6278 with 18″ black plastic handle with red ring showing Weber logo, sold from 2021 to 2026

Model 6463 with 12″ bamboo handle with metal scraper on back, sold from 2011 to 2021

Model 6464 with 18″ bamboo handle with metal scraper on back, sold from 2011 to 2021

Model 6493 with 21″ black plastic handle and black ring showing Weber logo, and metal binder with logo, sold from 2013 to 2021.

Model 6494 with 12″ black plastic handle and black ring showing Weber logo, sold from 2013 to 2021.

They were sold online and in stores such as Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Target. They were also sold on Amazon.com and Weber.com for between $10 and $17. They have also been sold on eBay.

If you have the brushes, you should not use it and contact Weber for a cold cleaning nylon bristle brush.

For more information, contact Weber by phone at 877-597-9588 or online.

