Recall alert: 166K Mazdas recalled for four separate software issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced for recalls that affect more than 166,200 Mazda vehicles overall.

The issues range from loss of drive power to the engine not kicking over after an auto engine stop.

Dash Electrical Supply Unit issue

Mazda recalled nearly 81,000 vehicles because the defroster, seat belt warning, 306-degree view monitor and PHEV high-voltage battery cooling system did not function correctly when drivers started the cars. It all comes down to the Dash Electrical Supply Unit in some 2024-2025 CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 vehicles, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the Dash ESU software to fix the issue. Mazda’s internal recall number for this issue is 7124J.

Powertrain and engine control module issues

Another 31,488 vehicles were recalled because of an issue with the software that controls the powertrain control module and engine control modules. The indicator lights may come on and cause the vehicle to lose drive power, the NHTSA said. This recall involves some 2024 CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 vehicles.

Dealers will reprogram the PCM and ECM software for free.

Mazda’s recall number for this issue is 7024J.

Engine may not restart

The next recall involves 38,926 Mazda 2024 CX-90 vehicles. The engine may not restart after the idling stop feature engages because of a software issue, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will once again reprogram the PCM software as well as the battery energy control module software for free. Mazda’s recall number for this issue is also 7024J.

Loss of drive power in EV mode

The final recall affects 14,902 vehicles because of an issue with the inverter software that could cause the malfunction indicator lights to turn on and cause the vehicle in EV mode to lose power while driving. The recall affects some 2024 CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will install new inverter software for free. The internal recall number from Mazda is also 7024J.

For all of the recalls, owners will get letters in the mail after Dec. 30 alerting them to what issues their vehicles are having. You can also call Mazda directly at 1-800-222-5500 and select option 6

