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Recall alert: 144K Mercedes recalled over blank instrument panel

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mercedes Benz logo close-up on the car
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Mercedes has recalled 144,049 vehicles over an issue with the instrument panel. (vivoo - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 144,049 vehicles because their instrument panels can go blank.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the infotainment control unit may reset while the vehicle is in motion, causing the instrument panels to go blank.

The recall affects the following cars from the 2024-2026 model years:

  • AMG GT
  • C-Class
  • E-Class
  • SL
  • CLE
  • GLC

Dealers will update the infotainment software at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted by mail after June 26 but can call Mercedes at 800-367-6372. The vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

©2026 Cox Media Group



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