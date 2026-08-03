Powerball jackpot grows to $748M

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and will be an estimated $748 million for Monday night’s drawing.

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No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball on Saturday’s drawing. Those numbers were 6, 17, 27, 48, 50 with Powerball 5. There was a 3x Power Play.

One person almost hit the jackpot, matching five numbers and having the Power Play, so they won $2 million.

Five people in three states matched five numbers and won $1 million.

While the annuity jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $748 million, the cash option will be $325.1 million.

The numbers will be drawn on Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

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