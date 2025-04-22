Pope Francis dies: Funeral will be held Saturday

VATICAN CITY — A day after the death of Pope Francis, the funeral arrangements are being shared.

The pope’s funeral will be held Saturday, April 26, at 10 local time. That is 4 a.m. ET on Saturday.

It will be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, in St. Peter’s Square, The Associated Press reported.

The public viewing will begin on Wednesday.

Saturday’s funeral Mass will follow the simplified ceremony adopted by the Vatican last year, which was approved by Francis. He will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore at his request.

Currently, the pope is lying in state in the private chapel at the Domus Santa Marta hotel, which has been his residence since Francis became pope. His casket will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica by procession, overseen by camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Countries across the globe have called for periods of mourning in remembrance of Pope Francis. President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all government buildings until the pope is buried. Flags were also lowered in Australia, Japan, Britain, Italy and Lebanon, The New York Times reported.

The pope’s homeland, Argentina, will have a seven day period of mourning.

Pope Francis died of a stroke, which was followed by a coma and the failure of his cardiovascular system. He was 88 years old.

