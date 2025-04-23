Pope Francis dies: Pope lies in state, thousands pass by to pay respects

VATICAN CITY — Tens of thousands of people lined up at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis.

Pope Francis’ casket was taken from the chapel at his residence at Casa Santa Maria and was carried along the same route he used in what would become his final trip in the popemobile on Easter Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

His casket was placed in front of the basilica’s main altar, on a slight ramp, with four Swiss Guards standing at attention. The altar stands atop the tomb of St. Peter, the first pope and one of the original 12 apostles.

Tens of thousands are expected to pay their final respects to the pope who died on April 21 of a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular damage.

Francis’ body was taken from the chapel at his residence in the Vatican to the basilica for three days of public mourning. His funeral will take place on Saturday and dignitaries from all over the globe are expected to attend. Those include President Donald Trump, the first lady Melania Trump and Prince William, who will represent his father, King Charles, the BBC reported.

The pope will lie in state through 7 p.m. local time, or 1 p.m. ET. An hour later, at 2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. local time, the rite of the closing of the coffin will occur. The ceremony will be overseen by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in his role as camerlengo, or the person in charge of the Vatican until a new pope is selected.

Farrell was also responsible for sealing the pope’s home with a ribbon and wax and destroying the pope’s Ring of the Fisherman.

The pope’s funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. local time, or 4 a.m. ET. in St. Peter’s Square before he is buried at St. Mary Major Basilica, the AP reported.

Once the funeral is done, a conclave will be held to select the next pope. The date of the start of the conclave has not been announced.

