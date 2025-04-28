Pope Francis dies: Conclave to pick successor to begin May 7

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican announced that the conclave that will select the next pope will begin on May 7.

Pope Francis was laid to rest on Saturday, April 26, after his funeral was held in St. Peter’s Square. He died on April 21, The Associated Press reported.

More than 180 cardinals met on Monday to set the date that they will gather and begin the process of selecting the man who will replace Pope Francis as the head of the Catholic church.

The decision was made at the Fifth General Congregation.

Whoever is chosen will be the 267th pope, according to Vatican News.

On May 7, the cardinals who will elect the new pope will take part in a Eucharistic celebration with the votive Mass Pro Eligendo Papa. That afternoon, they will process into the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave. Each cardinal will take an oath that if they are selected to become pope, they will faithfully fulfill the Munus Petrinum as Pastor of the Universal Church. They also pledge secrecy to the process of the conclave.

There are 135 cardinal electors - 108 of them raised by Pope Francis. Twenty of them were just made cardinals in December, the AP reported. It is unclear how many of the 135 cardinals will participate. At least one won’t take part due to his health.

After the procession and the oath, all of those who are not part of the conclave must leave the Sistine Chapel except for the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations and the ecclesiastic who will give the second meditation.

They leave after the second meditation is done, then each cardinal prayer, and the Cardinal Dean will ask if they are ready to proceed with voting or if they need any rule clarifications, Vatican News reported.

There will be a communications blackout except for the black or white smoke that will billow from the chapel once votes are tallied, signaling whether a pope has been elected.

They will vote twice a day for three days, except on the day the conclave begins. On May 7, there will only be one vote. If no pope has been selected, there will be a pause to allow for prayer and discussion. Then the voting resumes.

Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo said he thinks the process will be quick - two or three days, the AP reported.

When a pope is elected. The man selected will be asked by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?”

Once he agrees to serve, he will be asked, “What name do you wish to be called?”

Once the official documentation is complete and the pope becomes the supreme authority over the Catholic church, the cardinal electors pay homage and pledge obedience to him.

It is then announced to the faithful, “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum; Habemus Papam,” which means "I announce to you great joy; We have a Pope."

The pope will give the Apostolic Blessing Urbi et Orbi from the Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica and will eventually be inaugurated as pontiff.

