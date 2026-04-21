Madonna offers reward for missing vintage costumes

Pop icon Madonna is offering a reward for her costumes that went missing after her Coachella appearance on April 17.

The Material Girl shared on Instagram that someone took the vintage costumes she wore for the event, Billboard reported.

The purple corset, boots and jacket were the same ones she wore during her last Coachella performance, the publication said.

The clothing and jewelry were last seen on a golf cart on the Empire Polo Grounds around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

TMZ said an Indo Police Department representative said Madonna’s representative filed a police report about the missing items.

Police at this point do not believe her items were targeted. Instead, they think the bags they were in fell off the cart on the way to the bus. When staff arrived at a hotel shortly after the event, they realized the bags were missing, TMZ reported.

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” the singer said. She added, “I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team,” and offered a reward for their return.

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