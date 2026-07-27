MrBeast, LeBron James, and others team up to help 100 kids fight cancer

MrBeast is known for putting people through physical and mental challenges to win hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But now he’s partnering with LeBron James to help children with cancer fight the disease.

[ Read more trending news ]

The pair are using their star power to help brighten the lives of 100 children who have been diagnosed with cancer while at the same time raising money and awareness for scientific research, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is a partnership between Beast Philanthropy, Stand Up to Cancer, pharmaceutical company Amgen, research organization S. Baldrick’s Foundation, and the LeBron James Family Foundation.

In a video clip shared by MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, the YouTube personality and the new Philadelphia 76er surprised six St. Baldrick’s kids and other pediatric cancer survivors at the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio.

Other dreams included kids attending a “Moana” screening and meeting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a Stray Kids performance, a blood drive in Greenville, North Carolina and meeting children at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MrBeast made one child’s dream come true with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He, along with quarterback Will Howard and linebacker Payton Wilson, welcomed Jeremiah to drills at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sports Illustrated reported.

You can see all of the 100 wishes here or below:

©2026 Cox Media Group