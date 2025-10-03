Morgan Wallen arrest: Police camera footage released after chair-throwing incident

Police in Nashville have released the video from the night that Morgan Wallen was arrested, accused of throwing a chair from a bar’s roof.

WSMV reported that Wallen was recorded trying to talk police out of arresting him as they escorted him from Eric Church’s bar.

Police were standing on the sidewalk in front of the bar Chief’s, when Wallen threw the chair from the roof six stories above.

When the business’s security reported the country singer to police, he denied knowing anything about the incident, WSMV reported.

“You don’t see anyone throw anything! You don’t have witnesses! You are accusing!” a man who identified himself as Wallen’s bodyguard said.

Then the singer tells the police, “We’ve tried to cause no problems, man. I don’t know what they’re – I don’t know why.”

Wallen then calls someone whom he said was Church and hands the phone to an officer to talk about what happened.

Church’s representative told The Associated Press that he asked police to allow Wallen to wait in a private area instead of on the sidewalk.

Eventually, an officer who watched a security camera video of the incident told Wallen he was under arrest. The singer was placed in handcuffs and then put in a cruiser.

Wallen kept telling the officer he did nothing wrong, even asking him what his favorite country artists were. The officer told Wallen he was one of his top three, then a song by Wallen came on the playlist.

“This is me and Thomas Rhett! Turn it up!” Wallen exclaimed. “That’s me and TR! That’s me right there!”

He then sang a few words from the song.

About two weeks after the arrest, Wallen wrote on social media, “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” the AP reported.

Wallen had been charged with three felony charges of reckless endangerment, but a plea agreement had the charges reduced to two reckless endangerment misdemeanors, WSMV reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group