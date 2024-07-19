Trending

Microsoft outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Woman with laptop showing Blue screen of death or BSOD on the monitor screen. Faulty Microsoft operating system Windows 10.

Global outage FILE PHOTO: A global computer outage is impacting flights, banking and businesses. (AlexPhotoStock - stock.adobe.com)

A massive computer outage has brought the world to a standstill.

It all involves an issue that is blocking access to Microsoft 365 apps and services, The Associated Press reported.

UK government emergency meeting

Update 7:30 a.m. ET July 19: The British government held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the outage, CNN reported.

“We recognise the impact this is having on services and the Government is working closely with the respective sectors and industries on this issue, which is affecting services not only across the UK but also globally,” a government spokesperson said.

The new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not chair the meeting as he has “bilaterals with President Zelensky and Cabinet” but was being kept apprised of the situation, CNN reported.

Paris Olympics impacted

Update 7:15 a.m. ET July 19: The Paris Olympic organizing committee said the global outage has impacted its system, one week before the games’ opening ceremonies, The New York Times reported. “Paris 2024′s technical teams are fully mobilized to limit the impact and we have activated our contingency plans to ensure the continuation of our operations,” the Times reported.

The outage did not affect ticket sales, Reuters reported.

“Paris 2024′s ticketing systems have been unaffected. The operations around the preparation of venues is continuing normally, and work schedules are not at risk. The torch relay is continuing along its route as normal,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Security checks were being done manually with officials using a printed list of names and the accreditation desk was not open.

“I’ve arrived in Paris this morning and went to get my accreditation validated and have been told no,” Sky Sports New Zealand journalist Wilson Catton said, according to Reuters. “They can’t issue any accreditation or anything for I don’t know how long.”

White House is aware of the issues; FAA monitoring

Update 7:08 a.m. ET July 19: The White House has been alerted about the outage.

“We’re aware of the incident and are looking into the issue and impacts,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told CNN.

The FAA is keeping a close eye on the impacts of the outage.

As of 7 a.m. there have been more than 500 flight delays in the U.S., The New York Times reported.

Hospital cancels elective surgeries

Update 6:54 a.m. ET July 19: A hospital in Germany has canceled all elective procedures and outpatient services because of computer issues. NBC News reported that patient care and emergency services at University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein were not affected.

In the U.K. general practitioners are having “disruptions” according to the British National Health Service. Offices cannot get schedules or records and receptionists are using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions.

“We have no access to patient clinical records so are unable to book appointments or provide information,” Church Lane Surgery in Brighouse in Northern England said according to the AP. “This is a national problem and is being worked on as a high priority.”

Some grocery stores in the U.K. are not able to process credit cards so they’re only able to do cash transactions.

Flight status updates

Update 6:43 a.m. ET July 19: Here is a roundup of domestic airline companies that are impacted by the outage:

American Airlines: A ground stop had been issued but the airline says that it has “safely reestablished” operations.

United Airlines: Groundstop, company has issued waivers to allow changes to travel plans.

Delta Air Lines: Flights grounded, according to CNN.

Allegiant Airlines/SunCountry: Issues with booking, check-in and trip-managing, CNN reported.

Frontier Airlines: The systems are being restored. Flights can be rebooked on the next available flight at no charge. Customers can cancel with credit for a future flight or can cancel with a refund.

Original story: Microsoft posted a series of tweets explaining what the company is trying to do to correct the situation, writing, “We’re working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”


The FAA said that United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines are grounded, the AP reported.

The issue was caused by Crowdstrike, whose CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.”

What is Crowdstrike?

Crowdstrike is a global cybersecurity firm and one of its clients is Microsoft Windows.

Its primary program is CrowdStrike Falcon, a cybersecurity platform that large companies, global banks, healthcare, energy companies and the government use.

The company, on its website, says, “CrowdStrike secures the most critical areas of risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data – to keep customers ahead of today’s adversaries and stop breaches.”

It adds that Falcon “leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence on evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities – all through a single, lightweight agent.”


Check back for more on this developing story.

Image 1 of 35

Global IT outage BANGKOK, THAILAND - JULY 19: Passengers checking their phones at Suvarnabhumi Airport as a global IT disruption caused by a Microsoft outage and a Crowdstrike IT problem combine to affect users"on July 19, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. on July 19, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. A significant Microsoft outage impacted users globally, leading to widespread disruptions, including cancelled flights and disruptions at retailers globally. Airlines like American Airlines and Southwest Airlines reported difficulties with their systems, which rely on Microsoft services for operations. The outage affected check-in processes and other essential functions, causing frustration among travellers and lines to back up at many affected airports worldwide. (Photo by Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images) (Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images)


©2024 Cox Media Group

