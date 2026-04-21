Mexican pyramid shooting: 1 killed, 13 injured

One person was killed, and at least a dozen were hurt when a gunman opened fire while standing atop one of the Teotihuacan pyramids north of Mexico City.

The gunman was identified as Julio Cesar Jasso, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot, The Associated Press reported.

Mexican government officials confirmed he was the lone gunman and had been found with a gun, knife, and ammunition.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. April 20, as tourists were at the top of the Pyramid of the Moon.

Jasso was on the platform and started firing upward, a tour guide told the AP.

It is believed to be the first incident of this type at the historic site’s modern history, The New York Times reported.

Of the 13 people injured, seven were hit by gunfire. How the others were hurt was not released, but several fell when the shooting started, and some were climbing on the pyramids, the AP said.

“Some people, because they were scared ... threw themselves face down on the ground, and the rest of us started to go down,” the guide said.

Of those needing treatment, six were American, three were Colombian, two were Brazilian, and one each was from Russia and Canada.

The youngest was 6, and the oldest was 61, Mexican authorities said.

The ages of the six U.S. citizens ranged from 26 to 61, and two were shot, The New York Times reported.

More than 1.8 million people visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2025.

The site was closed, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History, after the shooting and was to remain closed until further notice.

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