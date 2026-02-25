Metallica to rock Las Vegas Sphere

Metallica is going to put its mark on Sin City.

The heavy metal band will be holding a residency in Las Vegas.

Metallica said its “Life Burns Faster” shows are scheduled for eight dates in October, KSNV said.

They said that each show will be unique as they will have a “no repeat weekend” format. That means no songs from Metallica’s catalog will be repeated on Thursday and Saturday nights.

The Sphere dates are:

Oct. 1 and 3

Oct. 15 and 17

Oct. 22 and 24

Oct. 29 and 31

The band, however, will play its staples along with some surprises.

“Whether you’ve seen us from the upper reaches of a stadium or arena, at an intimate club or theater gig, or from the Snake Pit, Sphere’s technology will present an entirely new live experience for everyone in the house…including us!,“ the band said in a news release.

“This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting,” Lars Ulrich said in the announcement. “We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way [expletive] psyched to go next level!”

Two-night and single-show tickets go on sale on March 6 at 10 a.m. Pt, but there will be presales starting on Feb. 27 for travel packages, among others. Get all of the presale details here.

