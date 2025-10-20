Mega Millions: Jackpot grows to $650M

Trending

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mega Millions
Jackpot grows FILE PHOTO: The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. (Jammer Gene - stock.adobe.com)
No one selected all of the Mega Millions numbers and the Mega Ball so the jackpot continues to grow.

As of Monday morning, the jackpot was at $650 million for the annuity and the cash option was $304.1 million.

The numbers drawn on Oct. 17 were 9-21-27-48-56 and Mega Ball was 10.

Not only did no one match all the numbers, no one matched the main five. There were nine people wo matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Five of them won $20,000 after selecting the 2x multiplier, three had a 5x multiplier and won $50,000 and one person had a 10x multiplier, winning $100,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

