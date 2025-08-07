‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Erica Banks arrested

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Erica Banks was arrested at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after officials found a stolen gun in one of her bags.

WSB reported that Banks, whose real name is Erica Scharmane Breaux, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

The arrest warrant said she was flying from Atlanta to Houston on a Delta flight on Wednesday. The gun was allegedly found inside her Louis Vuitton purse and when the weapon was examined, it came back as stolen from Greenville, South Carolina.

Banks was booked into jail at 9:50 p.m. and was released about an hour later, WSB reported.

Her lawyer, Jackie Patterson, released a statement which said, “It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen. So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed.”

Banks appeared on Season 11 of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and was known for her 2021 single “Buss It.”

