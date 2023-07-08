At least 6 killed after plane crashes near airport in Southern California

MURRIETA, Calif. — At least six people are dead after a jet plane crashed early Saturday morning in Murrieta, California.

The Federal Aviation Association said a Cessna C550 business jet crashed Saturday morning just after 4 a.m. near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, according to KTLA.

The jet plane had six people on board and all were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the news outlet.

Riverside County Fire Department on Facebook said that the plane went down in a field and caught fire. About one acre of vegetation was burned and the fire was contained around 5:30 a.m.

The plane departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, KNBC reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, according to KTLA. This crash came four days after a man was killed when his plane crashed as he took off from French Valley Airport.

The identifications of the victims have not yet been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.