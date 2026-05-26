Kyle Busch: What is sepsis, the condition that contributed to NASCAR star’s death?

While the life of Kyle Busch was being celebrated over the weekend during the Coca-Coca 600 NASCAR race in Charlotte, North Carolina, the condition that led to his death has come under more intense scrutiny.

[ Read more trending news ]

Busch, 41, died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, his family said on Saturday. The condition resulted in “rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” they wrote in a statement.

What is sepsis, and how did it lead to the death of one of NASCAR’s most prominent stars?

According to the Mayo Clinic, sepsis occurs when the body responds improperly to an infection.

A person’s infection-fighting mechanisms turn against the body, causing that person’s organs to work poorly.

“Sepsis is like a kitchen fire that triggers sprinklers throughout an entire building,” Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist and robotic surgeon with Orlando Health, told CNN.

[ Kyle Busch: 911 call sheds light into driver’s medical emergency ]

Stephanie Parks Taylor, a sepsis researcher and specialist who is chief of hospital medicine at University of Michigan Health, said that Busch’s death was a “painful reminder” of how serious infections can become life-threatening quickly.

“Early recognition and rapid treatment are critical, and they can make the difference between recovery and tragedy,” she said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1.7 million adults in the United States develop sepsis annually. Of that number, at least 350,000 die during hospitalization or under hospice care.

The condition is responsible for more than one-third of hospital deaths in the U.S., the CDC said.

Breaking News from @TheAthletic: Kyle Busch’s death was caused by sepsis related to pneumonia, the NASCAR driver’s family said. https://t.co/YNSNEjSBDY — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2026

Sepsis is much more common and more unpredictable than most people realize, Brahmbhatt said.

“The original problem may start in one area, but suddenly the emergency response spreads much farther than intended or needed,” Brahmbhatt, who is an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine, told CNN. “The body is trying to contain the threat. But in some situations, the inflammatory response becomes wide enough that blood pressure falls, oxygen levels suffer and organs begin to fail.

[ Kyle Busch: Racing world reacts to death of 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion ]

“That is what makes sepsis dangerous. The infection matters, but the body’s response matters just as much, if not more.”

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup series champion, was coughing up blood, experiencing shortness of breath and “was very hot” on Wednesday, according to a 911 call obtained by WSOC on Friday.

Busch was believed to have been suffering from a sinus condition in the week leading up to his death, according to the television station. While racing on May 10 at Watkins Glen, Busch radioed his team requesting a “shot” from a doctor after he finished competing.

Bacterial infections are the most common cause of sepsis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Fungal, parasitic and viral infections are also potential sepsis causes.

Sepsis can also develop from urinary infections, kidney stones, abdominal issues and skin wounds, CNN reported.

[ ‘You never know when the last one is,’ Kyle Busch said after final victory interview ]

Kenton Dover, a physician in pulmonary and critical care medicine at UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill, told WXII that pneumonia, an infection of the lungs, can fill up the organ with fluid and cause difficulty breathing.

“Typically, pneumonia will present with symptoms of either cough, shortness of breath, sometimes sputum and phlegm production, fever, chest pain,” Dover told the television station. “For many patients, it can be mild, and there’s various different causes of it.”

While pneumonia is common and can be treated through measures such as antibiotics or aspirin, the faster a person spots the symptoms, the quicker they can receive proper care.

“The minute patients develop symptoms, it’s good to get checked out to make sure it’s not something more serious that would need more aggressive care,” Dover told WXII.

[ Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR series champion, dies at 41 ]

According to the Mayo Clinic, sepsis could progress to septic shock, a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs.

When the damage is severe, it can lead to death within 12 hours, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“It’s better to think of sepsis as the body’s immune system going into overdrive, and spinning out of control trying too hard to defeat an infectious invader,” Michigan Medicine reported.

0 of 32

© 2026 Cox Media Group