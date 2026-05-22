‘You never know when the last one is,’ Kyle Busch said in final interview

As Kyle Busch celebrated what turned out to be the final victory of his storied NASCAR career, he made an observation that seems heartbreaking in retrospect.

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Busch, 41, won at the 2026 Ecosave 200 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on May 15, six days before his death on Thursday.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion also dominated in the NASCAR Truck Series, extending his all-time record victory total in the series to 69.

With 63 wins on NASCAR’s main circuit, Busch had 234 across its three series -- more than any other driver.

[ Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR series champion, dies at 41 ]

While exulting in his victory at Dover’s “Monster Mile,” Busch was asked by Fox Sports’ Amanda Busick why those moments never get old. His answer was prophetic.

“Because you never know when the last one is, you know?” Busch said after his record fifth Truck Series win at Dover. “I know all too well, unfortunately, with the Cup stuff, but here with the truck stuff, right now, it’s awesome just to be a part of Spire Motorsports.

“Always one of my favorite places to race.”



Kyle Busch speaks with @AmandaBusick after his win at Dover. pic.twitter.com/bAEf6kEkut — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 15, 2026

“Love coming to Dover, always one of my favorite places to race,” he added. “Thanks to all the fans, appreciate everybody for being here at Dover, and the Monster Mile for All-Star Weekend. We thank you.”

[ Kyle Busch: Racing world reacts to death of 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion ]

Three days before his death, Busch’s final tweet was directed to his son, Brexton, on the occasion of the boy’s 11th birthday.

“Happy Birthday @brextonbusch!!!" Kyle Busch wrote in X. “Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day.

“Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!”

Happy Birthday @brextonbusch!!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy! pic.twitter.com/3N8a0fUl8N — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 18, 2026

Kyle Busch won 13 races at Dover across NASCAR’s three series. His final victory was dominant, as he led for 147 of the race’s 200 laps.

The Truck Series win was not Busch’s last appearance on the track. He competed two days later in the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover, USA Today reported. He finished in 26th place.

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