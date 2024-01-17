King Charles to be treated for benign prostate condition, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III will undergo a “corrective procedure” next week to treat an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace officials said Wednesday.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” officials said in a statement obtained by The Sunday Times. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Buckingham Palace added that Charles will postpone engagements “for a short period of recuperation.” They did not give an exact timeline.

According to the National Institute on Aging and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prostates tend to get larger as men age, causing the urethra to narrow and decreasing urine flow. The condition, which is not cancerous, is called benign prostatic hyperplasia.

News of the king’s planned procedure came after Kensington Palace announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery on Tuesday. Officials did not say what prompted the surgery, which is expected to keep her out of the public eye until at least Easter.

