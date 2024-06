Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York: reports

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — Police have arrested pop star Justin Timberlake on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in New York, according to multiple reports.

A court official in Sag Harbor confirmed the arrest to News 12 on Tuesday, saying that he is set to be arraigned later in the morning. Police told WCBS-TV that the arrest happened early Tuesday on Long Island.

Additional information about the circumstances leading up to Timberlake’s arrest were not immediately available.

Check back for more on this developing story.





