James Van Der Beek raises $47K for cancer battle in memorabilia auction

Actor James Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year, raised more than $47,000 to defray his medical costs as he auctioned memorabilia from his career, including items from “Dawson’s Creek.”

Van Der Beek, 48, partnered with Propstore to sell seven items from two of the actor’s memorable roles -- the television teen drama “Dawson’s Creek” and the 1999 film, “Varsity Blues.” All proceeds from the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in London went to Van Der Beek.

A necklace that Van Der Beek’s character, Dawson Leery, gifted to Joey Porter (played by Katie Holmes) on “Dawson’s Creek” was the most expensive item, selling for $26,628, including a buyer’s premium.

A collection of decorations from Leery’s bedroom, including an “Indiana Jones” model kit and an “E.T.” doll, fetched $5,991.

Van Der Beek appeared in all 128 episodes of “Dawson’s Creek,” which ran from 1998 to 2003.

Among the “Varsity Blues” items, a West Canaan Coyotes hat worn by Van Der Beek’s character, Jonathan “Mox” Moxon, sold for $4,660. A pair of the character’s cleats was bought for $2,663.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” Van Der Beek said in a statement posted before the sale on the British auction house’s website. “While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

Also included among the 1,350 lots featured in Propstore’s London-based auction unrelated to Van Der Beek was Boba Fett’s blaster from “The Empire Strikes Back,” which sold for more than $607,068. A fedora that Harrison Ford wore in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” sold for $482,328.

