James Van Der Beek to miss ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion; Lin-Manuel Miranda to take his place

An illness is keeping James Van Der Beek from the “Dawson’s Creek” reunion.

The actor told fans on Instagram that he would not be able to take part in the event because of a stomach illness.

Van Der Beek wrote he was “gutted” when “two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.”

But the actor said, “I DO have an understudy. A ridiculously overqualified replacement.”

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will take his place at the table read Monday night.

The “Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion,” held at the Richard Rogers Theatre, was the first time the entire cast was supposed to be together since the show wrapped in 2003, Variety reported. They, along with some actors who joined the cast later in the show’s run, will be performing a table read of the 1998 pilot.

While Van Der Beek won’t be there, his wife and children will be, People magazine reported. Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote in a comment on her husband’s post that it “was important to him we come!!”

The event is a benefit for a cancer charity and for Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer. He told the “Today” show earlier this year that his health battle was “a full-time job.”

“It’s been a journey,” he said. “There are just so many ups and downs and so many unknowns.”

