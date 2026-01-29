Hyundai recalling approximately 569K vehicles citing airbag issue

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA — The 2020-25 Hyundai Palisades have side curtain airbags that may not protect occupants of the third row.

Hyundai is still working on a fix to the problem, which was discovered during testing. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 23, 2026.

Owners can reach out to Hyundai’s customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 292.

This does not impact a brand new version of the Palisade that debuted last year.

Hyundai is also recalling nearly 84,000 vehicles, including various models, because their instrument panel displays may fail.

That issue will be fixed with a software update.