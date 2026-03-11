‘George Michael: The Faith Tour’ to have theatrical release, new album coming

A long-lost film from George Michael is getting a theatrical release and it will bring with it new music.

George Michael died in 2016 at the age of 53, according to Billboard.

But despite his death a decade ago, George Michael Entertainment and Mercury Studios are bringing the 80s pop sensation back to life on the big screen through “George Michael: The Faith Tour.”

The concert film was restored and remastered from footage shot at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during Michael’s 1988 European tour, Deadline reported.

It was shot on 14, 35mm cameras over two nights. The “Faith” singer was only 24 at the time and, according to Deadline, was at the height of his stardom.

See the teaser trailer here or below:

The premier date has not been released, but it will be accompanied by a short film by Mary McCartney that will include a voice-over from an unheard interview by the former member of Wham! along with images from Herb Ritts and behind-the-scenes footage from the “Faith” music video.

A companion 18-track live album, “The Faith Tour,” will also be released and will contain previously unreleased recordings from both Wham! and his solo career.

During his career, Michael sold more than 125 million records globally and had eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard.

0 of 21

©2026 Cox Media Group