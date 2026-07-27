Funeral services for Sen. Lindsey Graham scheduled for this week

The funeral services for Sen. Lindsey Graham will be held this week. Graham will make one final trip to the halls of Congress, while services will also be held in Columbia, South Carolina.

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The memorials will begin with an arrival ceremony at the Capitol building on Tuesday, where his casket will be carried into the Rotunda by an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team, in recognition of his years of service in the Air Force, his office said in a news release.

The military team will be replaced by a U.S. Capitol Police memorial guard for his service in the Senate.

After a short program in the Rotunda, which is closed to the public but will be livestreamed, he will then be taken to the Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service.

The service is expected to start at 2 p.m. and will have a tribute from President Donald Trump. The Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean of the Cathedral, will officiate. Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, will also attend his memorial, The New York Times reported.

The service will also be livestreamed on the Cathedral’s website and YouTube page.

“The Cathedral is proud to serve as a sacred space where people gather during times of both celebration and sorrow. We believe that God is present with us in all of life’s moments,” Hollerith said on the Cathedral’s website. “Our prayers are with Senator Graham’s family at this difficult time.”

Once the National Cathedral service is done, Graham will be taken to South Carolina Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, his funeral procession will begin in Columbia, South Carolina, where he will make a final visit to the South Carolina State House at approximately 10:45 a.m., his office said.

His remains will be carried by the South Carolina State Guard caisson detachment.

An F-16 flyover by the 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base will happen at approximately 11:00 a.m.

After a pause for the flyover, the caisson will then travel to the First Baptist Church of Columbia. The service will begin at noon, followed by a private family burial in Pickens County, South Carolina.

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Graham died on July 11 from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old, The Associated Press reported.

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