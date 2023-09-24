Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance in festival ahead with Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter made an appearance Saturday in Plains, Georgia.

Jimmy Carter, who turns 99 years old in less than a week, stopped by the Plains Peanut Festival, according to WSB-TV.

The Carter Center on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drove through the festival.

“We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch,” the Carter Center said.

The appearance at the festival is likely one of the first appearances for either Jimmy or Rosalynn Carter, according to WSB-TV. Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia after the former president entered hospice earlier this year.

Carter is the oldest living president, past or present, according to the news outlet.

In February, Carter entered hospice care at home with his family without any additional medical treatment. WSB reported that three months after the announcement, The Carter Center officials said that his wife, Rosalynn Carter, was diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest-married presidential couple ever, according to WSB. They were married in 1946.