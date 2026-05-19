Florida Man sends bullet ‘whizzing by’ neighbor into home, deputies say

A South Florida man is accused of firing a gun in the direction of his neighbor’s residence and sending a bullet into the bathroom, authorities said.

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According to Miami-Dade County online booking records, Cody Richter, 29, of Homestead, was arrested Sunday on charges of premeditated attempted murder and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.

Deputies said that Richter was standing in front of his Homestead residence when he allegedly fired his weapon and sent a 9mm bullet through the wall of his neighbor’s home, the Miami Herald reported. According to an arrest report, when the two residents came out of the house to investigate, Richter allegedly fired his weapon in their direction, WPLG reported.

One neighbor “was able to feel the bullets whizzing by him,” a sheriff’s office investigator said, according to the television station.

The couple retreated into their home and called authorities, the Herald reported. Deputies arriving at the scene said they observed Richter standing outside holding the weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit, Richter reportedly claimed he was shooting at an individual who was harassing him to the right of one of his neighbors, the newspaper reported.

Richter was booked into the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Monday, where he was being held without bond, online records show.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office declined to comment about the case to the Herald.”

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