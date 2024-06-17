Trending

Fire starts at Carrie Underwood’s Tennessee home

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
House fire

Fire A fire was sparked at a garage at the home of Carrie Underwood. (Williamson County Fire/Rescue/X.com)

A fire was sparked at Carrie Underwood’s home in Tennessee Sunday night, but her family is OK.

Underwood’s property is in a remote area of Williamson County, Tennessee, in the community of Pinewood and the county fire rescue department said it dispatched all eight stations to fight the fire because of the location.

The fire was reported at about 9:42 p.m.

WKRN reported that crews had to go up a long road, then a long driveway.

The garage was fully involved when they finally arrived.

They had to use a 10,000-gallon water tank on the property to supply water and get the fire quickly under control. It took a few hours, however, chasing hot spots after the flames got into the building’s walls.

The main home was not damaged and officials said the fire was caused by a UTV that was parked next to the garage, The Tennessean reported.

Property records show that the house was sold for $5.5 million in 2008 and was appraised for more than $11 million this year, the newspaper reported.

