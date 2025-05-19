Final tour stop: Alan Jackson confirms end of touring due to health

After three decades touring, Alan Jackson has broken the news to fans that he will no longer be hitting the road because of health issues.

Jackson told concertgoers that his show on Saturday night in Milwaukee was his last tour show, Fox News reported.

It should not be a surprise to fans of the country singer.

The tour was called “Last Call: One More for the Road Tour” after he announced that he would no longer be traveling city to city to perform.

“Y’all may have heard that I’m kinda winding down. In fact, this is my last roadshow of my career,” Jackson told the crowd. “Y’all gonna make me tear up out here.”

This wasn’t the last time Jackson performed live. He said he plans on a “big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime.”

The 66-year-old performer announced four years ago that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which affects nerves, People magazine reported.

He told the “Today” show in 2021 that the hereditary disease was “starting to affect my performance onstage a little bit where I don’t feel comfortable.”

Jackson at the time said, “I don’t want them to think I’m drunk onstage because I’m having problems with mobility and balance.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that during the final concert, “His gait suggested discomfort, his balance looked unsteady, and his hands often had to be content to hold his guitar rather than play it.”

0 of 33

©2024 Cox Media Group