Fans head to Europe to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour since tickets are cheaper

LONDON — Taylor Swift’s fans who couldn’t afford tickets or get tickets to her Eras Tour in the United States are heading to her tour in Europe.

On Thursday, Swift will be kicking off her 18-city Europe part of her Eras Tour with Paris as the first stop, according to The Associated Press.

Her Paris shows will be at the La Defense Arena, Billboard reported. The arena said that Americans purchased about 20% of the tickets for their four sold-out shows, according to the AP. Stockholm is expecting around 10,000 Americans.

“They said, ‘Wait a minute, I can either spend $1,500 to go see my favorite artist in Miami, or I can take that $1,500 and buy a concert ticket, a round-trip plane ticket, and three nights in a hotel room,” Melanie Fish, an Expedia spokesperson and travel expert, said, according to the AP.

The final nine United States shows ticket prices increased since Swift dropped her latest album “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19. The lowest price available is around $2,600, according to data from TicketIQ per Billboard.

In Europe, tickets cost $340 each, or about 87% less than in the United States, according to Billboard.

