Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals testicular cancer scare

He was fearless in the ring, but pro wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admitted to a real-life scare.

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In an interview with Esquire for the magazine’s summer issue that hit the shelves on Thursday, the WWE great revealed that he had a health scare involving testicular cancer, a possibility he discovered while promoting his film, “Jumanji: Open World” earlier this year.

Johnson, 54, said he felt a lump in his left testical that was “too sensitive for comfort” while showering. Within 72 hours, he had visited a doctor, People reported.

His doctor gave him a few possible diagnoses, according to the magazine. The condition he was experiencing was most likely epididymitis, which is the inflammation of a coiled tube in the back of the testicles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The condition is usually caused by a bacterial infection, the Mayo Clinic noted.

The “Moana” star said he was so worried about his condition that he did not even tell his wife of seven years and friend for two decades, Lauren Hashian.

“I didn’t even tell Lauren,” Johnson told Esquire. “I didn’t want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about.”

After the doctor examined Johnson, he wanted to perform an ultrasound that day to be sure. But the actor was committed to promoting the new “Jumanji” movie with costars Kevin Hart and Jack Black, according to People.

So the doctor strongly suggested an ultrasound for the next day.

“So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing -- and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches,” Johnson told Esquire. “But! I’m OK. So.

“I’m fine. But I didn’t know that then, and the thing was really painful.”

Epididymitis is usually treated with antibiotics and measures to relieve discomfort, according to the Mayo Clinic.

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