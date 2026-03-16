Dolly Parton shares health update at Dollywood opening day

Dolly Parton has assured fans that she’s “taking good care” of her health issues that have put a pause on her touring plans.

The “Jolene” singer appeared on the opening day at her namesake theme park, Dollywood.

She told fans during the keynote address, “I’ve not been touring, as you know. I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them, WVLT reported.

“I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on,” Parton shared. Her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, died on March 3, 2025.

“I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But, all is good. It didn’t slow me down,” she said.

Parton turned 80 on Jan. 19, USA Today reported.

She also told fans that she is not dating anyone since Dean’s death.

Parton was supposed to be part of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame ceremony at Dollywood last November, but had to appear via a video instead, People magazine reported.

She also postponed her Las Vegas residency the month before due to illness.

Her sister frightened Parton’s fans when she asked for prayers for her famous sibling, but Dolly assured her followers, “I ain’t dead yet” at the time, according to USA Today.

Parton is looking forward to the Broadway premiere of her musical “Dolly: A True Original Musical,” and she is still writing new songs or rewriting old ones.

This year marks Dollywood’s 41st season.

0 of 50

©2026 Cox Media Group