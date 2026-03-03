Colin Gray, father of accused Apalachee school shooter, found guilty of second degree murder

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted Colin Gray, the father of the alleged Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray, on 27 charges, including second-degree murder.

They came to the verdict in less than two hours.

In all four people were killed and nine others were hurt in the shooting at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024, that police said was carried out by Colt Gray with a gun given to him by his father, WSB reported.

Colin Gray was found guilty of 27 charges, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Two cruelty to children charges had previously been dropped.

The second-degree murder conviction was for the deaths of two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, The Associated Press reported. The involuntary manslaughter charges were related to the deaths of teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie.

The Barrow County District Attorney said the elder Gray was reckless when he did not restrict his son’s access to guns even though he knew that Colt Gray could cause harm, WSB reported.

Colin Gray, according to the prosecution, knew his son had issues with his mental health and was obsessed with school shootings, going as far as to have what the district attorney’s office said was a shrine to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz in his bedroom, according to WSB.

The jury received its instructions on Tuesday and left the courtroom at 9:02 a.m. They returned to the courtroom after reaching the verdict at 10:52 a.m.

Sentencing for Colin Gray will come at a later date.

Colt Gray was indicted on 55 counts, including murder and pleaded not guilty. He has a status hearing later this month, the AP reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group