Chris Stapleton to bring ‘All-American Road Show Tour’ to stadiums, amphitheaters in 2026

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton is taking his “All-American Road Show Tour,” well, on the road.

Stapleton started his road show tour back in 2017 and keeps extending it, according to Rolling Stone.

This year it will have 24 stops in the U.S. and Canada, Consequece reported.

He’s bringing some other artists with him, including Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Ashley McBryde and the Teskey Brothers.

Ticket presales start on Jan. 13 with general sales opening on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

The latest leg starts on May 23 in Nashville, and will have 24 stops, Consequece reported.

Here is the 2026 slate of concerts:

May 23: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

May 29: Gulf Coast Jam, Panama City Beach, Florida

June 11: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

June 13: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

June 17: The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

June 20: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

June 24: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

June 26, North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, South Carolina

July 8: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

July 10, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

July 14: CA Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles, California

July 17: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

July 19: Under the Big Sky, Whitefish, Montana

July 22: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

July 24: The Gorge, George, Washington

July 29: Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Shakopee, Minnesota

Aug. 1: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Aug. 6: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

Aug. 8: Ford Field, Detroit

Aug. 14: Fenway Park, Boston

Aug. 18: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Aug. 21: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Aug. 26: Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York

Aug. 28: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Philadelphia

Oct. 2: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

Oct. 7: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Oct. 9: Morton Amphitheater, Kansas City, Missouri

